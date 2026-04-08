Peru's Presidential Race: A Battle of Ideologies and Past Legacies

On April 12, Peruvians will navigate a complex political landscape as they vote for a new president and Congress members. This comes after years marked by instability, including multiple impeachments and corruption scandals resulting in eight presidents since 2018.

The election's first round features a record number of candidates. If no presidential hopeful secures over 50% of votes, a runoff between the top two contenders is set for June 7. Opinion polls signal a runoff is likely, with at least five out of 35 candidates having a viable chance in the next stage.

This vast and varied field includes notable figures like Keiko Fujimori, Rafael Lopez Aliaga, and Carlos Alvarez, each representing different ideological grounds. Their platforms range from conservative to leftist, touching on key issues such as law and order, economic reforms, and foreign policy stances, highlighting Peru's diverse political fabric amidst this election season.

(With inputs from agencies.)