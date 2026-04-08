Mehbooba Mufti Hails Ceasefire as a Gateway to Peace
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, highlighting Pakistan's role and applauding Iran's measured response. She noted the ceasefire's significance for the Muslim world and Iran's restraint, contrasting with attacks by the U.S. and Israel on civilian targets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti expressed relief over the recently announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, describing it as a positive step toward regional peace.
Mufti emphasized the grave consequences avoided, crediting Pakistan for its pivotal role in facilitating dialogue and staving off potential conflict.
She praised Iran for its tactical restraint, targeting only military installations, while condemning the American and Israeli tactics against civilian infrastructures.
(With inputs from agencies.)