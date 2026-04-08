Mehbooba Mufti Hails Ceasefire as a Gateway to Peace

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti expressed relief over the recently announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, describing it as a positive step toward regional peace.

Mufti emphasized the grave consequences avoided, crediting Pakistan for its pivotal role in facilitating dialogue and staving off potential conflict.

She praised Iran for its tactical restraint, targeting only military installations, while condemning the American and Israeli tactics against civilian infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)