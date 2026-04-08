Peaceful Pauses: A New Dawn for US-Iran Relations
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress hailed the US-Iran ceasefire as a vital step toward structured peace. The JKPCC president emphasized the importance of replacing distrust with dialogue for lasting stability, drawing parallels to the historical Battle of Khaybar and advocating for sustainable peace through strategic patience.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress warmly welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, describing it as a crucial move toward structured peace.
Tariq Hameed Karra, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), highlighted the importance of transitioning this pause into meaningful dialogue.
He drew an analogy between the ceasefire and the Battle of Khaybar, emphasizing that genuine peace emerges from strategic patience and balanced engagement rather than forceful escalation.