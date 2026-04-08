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U.S.-Iran Relations: A New Era of Cooperation

The United States is set to collaborate with Iran following a regime change there. President Trump announced discussions on tariff and sanctions relief with Tehran in light of a recently declared two-week ceasefire. He asserted there will be no uranium enrichment during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:05 IST
U.S.-Iran Relations: A New Era of Cooperation
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  • United States

The United States announces plans to work closely with Iran after a significant regime change within the country. President Donald Trump revealed intentions to discuss easing tariffs and lifting sanctions in negotiations with Tehran, marking a potential thaw in relations.

In his address on Wednesday, President Trump referenced a two-week ceasefire as a crucial step towards more cooperative engagements with Iran. This declaration signals a shift in U.S. foreign policy, with a focus on diplomacy over military actions.

Furthermore, the President stated emphatically in a post on Truth Social that there will be no enrichment of uranium during this negotiation period, underscoring a commitment to controlling nuclear proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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