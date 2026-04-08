U.S.-Iran Relations: A New Era of Cooperation

The United States announces plans to work closely with Iran after a significant regime change within the country. President Donald Trump revealed intentions to discuss easing tariffs and lifting sanctions in negotiations with Tehran, marking a potential thaw in relations.

In his address on Wednesday, President Trump referenced a two-week ceasefire as a crucial step towards more cooperative engagements with Iran. This declaration signals a shift in U.S. foreign policy, with a focus on diplomacy over military actions.

Furthermore, the President stated emphatically in a post on Truth Social that there will be no enrichment of uranium during this negotiation period, underscoring a commitment to controlling nuclear proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)