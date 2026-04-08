India Advocates Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

India expressed its approval for the recent two-week ceasefire agreed upon by the United States and Iran, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomatic strategies to achieve sustainable peace in the West Asian region.

The ceasefire agreement aligns with India's foreign policy priorities that favor peaceful negotiations and de-escalation of conflicts, as the nation calls for continuous diplomatic interactions among involved parties.

This geopolitical move comes as tensions have been high between several countries in the region, underscoring India's commitment to supporting global peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)