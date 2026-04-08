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India Advocates Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Ceasefire

India has welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, urging for de-escalation and diplomacy to ensure lasting peace in West Asia. The development underlines India's supportive stance on global diplomatic efforts amidst ongoing international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:06 IST
India Advocates Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Ceasefire
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India expressed its approval for the recent two-week ceasefire agreed upon by the United States and Iran, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomatic strategies to achieve sustainable peace in the West Asian region.

The ceasefire agreement aligns with India's foreign policy priorities that favor peaceful negotiations and de-escalation of conflicts, as the nation calls for continuous diplomatic interactions among involved parties.

This geopolitical move comes as tensions have been high between several countries in the region, underscoring India's commitment to supporting global peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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