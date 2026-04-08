Transatlantic Tensions: Trump, NATO, and the Iran Ceasefire

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, aiming to ease the president's frustration with the military alliance concerning the Iran war. Trump had suggested a possible US departure from NATO after member countries dismissed his call to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Both the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire late Tuesday, intending to reopen the crucial waterway. Trump's remarks of targeting Iran's power infrastructure stirred international concerns, and the implementation of the ceasefire is expected to dominate Rutte's meeting agenda.

The White House confirmed the talks would be private but hinted at potential media access. Trump, critical of NATO since his first term, faces domestic legislative barriers if contemplating withdrawal from the alliance, underscored by Senate support for NATO's past solidarity post-9/11.

(With inputs from agencies.)