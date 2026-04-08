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Historic Ceasefire Initiated Amidst Ongoing Conflicts

Iran, the US, and Israel have agreed on a two-week ceasefire with Tehran negotiating talks in Islamabad. Despite a US-Iran ceasefire, tensions persist in Lebanon and other Gulf regions amid airstrikes and diplomatic efforts for permanent peace. Significant international response follows, with hopes for stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:55 IST
Historic Ceasefire Initiated Amidst Ongoing Conflicts
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  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Iran, the United States, and Israel have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with negotiations scheduled to begin this Friday in Islamabad. Tehran confirmed its participation in these high-stakes talks with U.S. officials. The deal, however, comes amidst rising tensions, particularly around the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the ceasefire, conflict in Lebanon continues unabated, with Israeli airstrikes targeting central Beirut shortly after the ceasefire announcement. There are no immediate reports of casualties from the strikes, which exacerbate the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has yet to acknowledge adherence to the ceasefire.

Globally, reactions pour in with calls for peace and stability in the region. The Pope and numerous world leaders, including from Turkey, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, have expressed support for moving away from military escalation. International hopes remain for a permanent resolution to regional crises.

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