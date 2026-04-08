Unyielding Conflict: Tensions Escalate with Israeli Strikes in Beirut

Israeli military operations intensified on Wednesday afternoon as unexpected airstrikes hit commercial and residential areas in central Beirut. This comes only hours after a ceasefire in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran was announced. While the agreement was supposed to quell tensions, Israel's military insists it does not extend to its ongoing war with the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In what has been described as the largest coordinated strike since the conflict began, Israel attacked over 100 Hezbollah targets within a mere 10 minutes across Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley. The strikes caused widespread panic, with plumes of black smoke billowing over the capital, disrupting daily life as emergency services rushed to assist the impacted areas.

The escalation left residents in a state of confusion and despair. Displaced due to the ongoing conflict, many began packing to return home following the ceasefire announcement, only to halt their plans when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared military efforts in Lebanon would continue. The strikes have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, leaving many in camps, unsure of their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)