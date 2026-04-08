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Behind Closed Doors: Trump and the Iran Crisis Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that discussions on the Iran crisis would remain confidential, only accepting one set of negotiation 'POINTS'. He hinted at a swift start to talks, scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister confirmed U.S. and Iranian delegations' arrival for a two-week ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:07 IST
Behind Closed Doors: Trump and the Iran Crisis Talks
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U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that negotiations regarding the Iran crisis would occur in a confidential setting, declaring only one set of 'meaningful POINTS' as acceptable to the United States. However, he provided no further details about the negotiation process.

In a social media statement, Trump said these POINTS form the basis of a CEASEFIRE agreement he considers reasonable and easily manageable. He told ABC News that he expects discussions to commence on Friday with hopes for a rapid progression.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Wednesday that delegations from the U.S. and Iran were set to arrive in Pakistan Friday, following their acceptance of a two-week ceasefire. Trump also hinted at initiating a federal probe into unnamed individuals accused of circulating unrelated correspondence regarding the agreement.

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