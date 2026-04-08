Beirut in Flames: The Largest Israeli Strikes Amidst US-Iran Ceasefire

In an unexpected escalation, Israeli airstrikes targeted central Beirut on Wednesday, hours after a ceasefire was declared in the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. The attacks resulted in at least 112 fatalities and hundreds of injuries, marking one of the most severe days in the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah confrontation.

Despite a ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran, Lebanon was excluded due to Hezbollah, prompting chaos as Israeli forces launched a massive air campaign, striking over 100 Hezbollah sites within a brief span. Smoke and explosions dominated Beirut's skyline, signaling widespread devastation in an area teeming with war-displaced civilians.

As Lebanon accused Israel of violating humanitarian norms, Iran countered by threatening to halt oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz. Beirut's political leaders, calling for negotiations, described the attacks as barbaric. Meanwhile, Hezbollah, restrained but poised for retaliation, criticized Israel's disregard for the ceasefire terms, underscoring the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)