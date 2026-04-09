Trump Denounces NATO's Role During Iran Conflict: A 'Paper Tiger' Alliance?

In a controversial statement, President Donald Trump condemned NATO for its performance during the Iran conflict, describing the alliance as a 'paper tiger.' The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and its European allies over support in the Middle East and defense spending commitments.

Trump met with NATO's chief, Mark Rutte, at the White House to discuss ongoing issues. The meeting highlights growing discord within the alliance, as Trump's rhetoric continues to strain transatlantic relationships. As conflicts in Iran and Ukraine persist, U.S. commitment to NATO is under scrutiny, and questions about future cooperation have emerged.

The president's critique extends to the lack of European involvement in freeing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, exacerbating diplomatic tensions. With private reassurances of allegiance to NATO juxtaposed against public criticism, the alliance faces a pivotal moment in its strategic direction and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)