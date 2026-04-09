Macron Mediates Middle Eastern Ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron announced he communicated with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, encouraging the acceptance of a ceasefire. Macron emphasized that any agreement should tackle issues related to Iran's nuclear and missile programs, regional policies, and obstruction in the Strait of Hormuz.
French President Emmanuel Macron has emerged as a key mediator, announcing his communications with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump around a crucial ceasefire agreement.
Macron's diplomatic efforts led to an agreement deemed the best course by the involved nations, aiming for a comprehensive halt to hostilities, particularly emphasizing the situation in Lebanon. In a statement on X, Macron urged that the ceasefire be upheld by all parties across conflict zones.
Furthermore, he stressed that any sustainable deal must address major concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions, ballistic capabilities, regional policies, and activities affecting transit through the Strait of Hormuz.