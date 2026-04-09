NATO's Stand: A Test of Unity Among European Allies

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his views on the alliance's performance amidst U.S. criticism over European nations not supporting the U.S. and Israel's confrontation with Iran.

Following a meeting with President Donald Trump, Rutte shared that some NATO countries did fall short of expectations during this conflict, as discussed in a CNN interview. Nevertheless, he also pointed out that a majority fulfilled their commitments.

Rutte highlighted a 'frank and open' dialogue with Trump, stressing European logistical support and other contributions, indicating a nuanced view of the alliance's effectiveness in sticking to its promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)