Trump's NATO Dissonance Hits High Amid Iran Conflict

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte engaged in a critical closed-door session with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz, amid rising tensions with NATO over the conflict with Iran. The meeting occurred against the backdrop of a tentative two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

Earlier, Trump had voiced his discontent with NATO's response to the conflict, hinting at the potential US withdrawal from the alliance, a move constrained by a 2023 law barring any unilateral presidential exit from NATO. Among those supporting NATO's continued role, Senator Mitch McConnell urged Trump to maintain alliances rather than alienate allies.

Rutte and Trump also explored efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and enhance cooperation with NATO allies. The meeting underscored Trump's view that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open should be a priority for countries heavily reliant on the oil trade, rather than the United States. The White House has yet to release details of the deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)