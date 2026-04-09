Ceasefire Breakthrough: Trump and Iran's Path to Peace

In a significant diplomatic move, President Donald Trump has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, following a proposal from Pakistan. This development could pave the way for a lasting peace agreement in the Middle East.

The decision comes after six weeks of ramped-up conflict and increased tensions, marked by attacks involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The region suffered substantial economic impacts, including a major oil crisis triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

As Trump seeks to capitalize on this temporary respite, challenges remain ahead. Negotiating a comprehensive peace agreement will be no small feat, and all parties will need to work diligently to secure a new era of stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)