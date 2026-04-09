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Tensions Rise: Trump's Turbulent Ties with Europe's Right Wing

The return of President Donald Trump has created tension among Europe's right-wing factions, particularly concerning the Iran war. Despite some alliances, many European leaders criticize Trump's approach. Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces challenges due to his pro-Trump stance, potentially endangering his political position amid shifting European sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:16 IST
Tensions Rise: Trump's Turbulent Ties with Europe's Right Wing
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President Donald Trump's return to power has sparked friction with Europe's right-wing factions over the Iran war, disrupting previously strong alliances. While Vice President JD Vance showed support for Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, this has become an exception among conservative European leaders.

Some leaders, like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and France's Marine Le Pen, have openly criticized Trump's war strategies. Trump's insistence on stronger NATO support has added to the strain, with European leaders expressing less alignment with his views.

Orbán, who has long banked on his association with Trump to bolster his domestic image, now faces electoral challenges due to shifting European sentiments. Analysts suggest that while Trump's influence wanes, Orbán's political future may be jeopardized, reflecting broader dissatisfaction with incumbents in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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