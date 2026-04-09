Election Battles Amidst Fuel Crises: India's Local Polls Heat Up

Millions of Indians turned out on Thursday to cast their votes in local elections across two states, marking the start of four significant electoral contests this month. These elections come as tension in the Middle East sparks fuel supply concerns, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to control domestic pricing.

State elections, including those in Assam and Kerala as well as the federally administered territory of Puducherry, are seen as a gauge of public sentiment towards the central government, even if they do not impact federal stability directly. Analysts predict a BJP-led alliance win in Assam, while the opposition is expected to retain Kerala.

West Bengal presents a tight race with the ruling regional party currently leading and the removal of voter names creating controversy. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is mounting a strong challenge. Despite potential global energy disruptions, many voters still support Modi's management of energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)