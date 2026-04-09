Omar Abdullah Critiques US-Iran Ceasefire Approach

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the US for failing to manage Israel, which he claims is jeopardizing the ceasefire agreement with Iran facilitated by Pakistan. He suggested that Israel's military actions in Lebanon threaten the ceasefire's success.

Abdullah expressed disappointment at US President Donald Trump's inconsistent statements regarding the situation. He challenged the US's claimed victory in opening the Strait of Hormuz, noting that it was accessible before the conflict.

Additionally, Abdullah reflected on India's foreign policy, noting Pakistan's successful mediation. He called out the Indian government for having overly close ties with Israel, suggesting it could not play a mediatory role as Pakistan did.