President Donald Trump's intentions to solidify relationships with Europe's far-right factions face challenges due to their growing disapproval of the Iran war. Trump's vision of building an international right-wing coalition was dealt a blow as key European leaders publicly distanced themselves from his administration.

Notably, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán remains one of Trump's enduring allies in Europe. Orbán's unwavering support aims to assure the Hungarian electorate of the value and security of his alliance with the Trump administration. This bond plays a critical role ahead of Orbán's testing electoral battle this weekend.

Yet, the climate remains tense, as political currents in Europe lean against Trump's foreign policy strategies. Trump's former Vice President JD Vance recently visited Hungary, adding to the complex dynamics with praise for Orbán, suggesting that the era of easy alignment between the global right wing and Trump's agenda might prove tumultuous.

(With inputs from agencies.)