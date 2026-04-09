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Spain's Bold Stance: Condemning Israeli Strikes and US Policies

Spain has strongly condemned Israeli military actions on Lebanon and criticized U.S. policies on Iran, leading to strained relations with the U.S. Spanish leaders, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, have taken a firm anti-war stance, suggesting an alternative European security arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:38 IST
Spain's Bold Stance: Condemning Israeli Strikes and US Policies
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Spain has issued a firm rebuke against Israeli military strikes in Lebanon, labeling the broader conflict with Iran as a threat to civilization. This positioning places Madrid in opposition to the United States, further straining diplomatic ties.

Spanish leaders, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, accuse Israel of violating international law after deadly airstrikes in Lebanon, while Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares echoed calls for peace and legal adherence. As a result, tensions with Washington have escalated, where political figures urge punitive measures against Spain.

In a move deemed bold by many, Sanchez closed Spanish airspace to military craft supporting the conflict and called on the European Union to reconsider its ties with Israel. These actions have increased domestic approval for Sanchez's administration while igniting criticisms from Israeli and American counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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