Merz Advocates NATO Unity Amidst Iran Tensions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking in Berlin, stressed his commitment to maintaining NATO unity as tensions soar over the Iran war. His remarks follow U.S. President Donald Trump's alleged threats to withdraw troops from NATO member states deemed non-contributory.

Merz revealed that Germany is re-engaging in talks with Iran, coordinating closely with Washington and European allies, aimed at resolving a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and intensified an existing energy crisis. He expressed concern over NATO's current stresses, further exacerbated by the ongoing Ukraine conflict and Trump's criticism of the alliance.

Conferring with Trump, Merz asserted Germany's readiness to assist in securitizing the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on a UN mandate and a German parliamentary resolution. He noted, discussions with Iran's leadership in Tehran are underway, aiming to positively influence future negotiations.