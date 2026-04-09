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Merz Advocates NATO Unity Amidst Iran Tensions

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the importance of NATO unity amidst rising tensions due to the Iran conflict. He discussed resuming talks with Iran alongside the U.S. and European allies. Merz highlighted the necessity of international mandates for securing the Strait of Hormuz and stressed peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:09 IST
Merz Advocates NATO Unity Amidst Iran Tensions
German Chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking in Berlin, stressed his commitment to maintaining NATO unity as tensions soar over the Iran war. His remarks follow U.S. President Donald Trump's alleged threats to withdraw troops from NATO member states deemed non-contributory.

Merz revealed that Germany is re-engaging in talks with Iran, coordinating closely with Washington and European allies, aimed at resolving a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and intensified an existing energy crisis. He expressed concern over NATO's current stresses, further exacerbated by the ongoing Ukraine conflict and Trump's criticism of the alliance.

Conferring with Trump, Merz asserted Germany's readiness to assist in securitizing the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on a UN mandate and a German parliamentary resolution. He noted, discussions with Iran's leadership in Tehran are underway, aiming to positively influence future negotiations.

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