Left Menu

Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Considers Shift to BRS Amid Rising Political Tensions

K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) invited former Minister Jeevan Reddy to join BRS, highlighting his importance in Telangana's growth under K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Reddy, responding positively, cited a personal bond with KCR. KTR criticized Congress's governance as incompetent, while Reddy expressed disillusionment with Congress's methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:35 IST
Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Considers Shift to BRS Amid Rising Political Tensions
BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (R) and former Congress leader Jeevan Reddy (M) (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, visited Jeevan Reddy, a senior Congress leader, to invite him officially to join BRS. Accompanied by party leaders, KTR told the media that Reddy positively acknowledged the invitation and highlighted his decades-long association with BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Stressing Reddy's potential impact on Telangana's development, KTR underscored the need for experienced leaders like him to solidify economic stability for farmers. He pointed out Reddy's four-decade association with Congress and acknowledged his loyalty even when previously invited to join BRS.

KTR highlighted Reddy's advocacy for farmers and cooperation across party lines, reflecting a longstanding relationship with KCR. Critically, KTR attacked Congress's perceived governance failures, citing unmet promises to farmers and youth, while Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister, faces accusations of inappropriate conduct and neglect of public issues.

Jeevan Reddy expressed his gratitude towards KTR, appreciated the invitation, and highlighted his intent to join BRS, citing inadequacies in Congress's governance and public dissatisfaction as influencing his decision to switch allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri

Strategic Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Review of Security in Rajouri

 India
2
India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiatives

India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiativ...

 India
3
Crisis in Dagestan: Floods Devastate Region, Prompt Federal Response

Crisis in Dagestan: Floods Devastate Region, Prompt Federal Response

 Global
4
Speculative Bets and Policy Announcements: The Surprising Timing Connection

Speculative Bets and Policy Announcements: The Surprising Timing Connection

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026