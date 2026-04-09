Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Considers Shift to BRS Amid Rising Political Tensions

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, visited Jeevan Reddy, a senior Congress leader, to invite him officially to join BRS. Accompanied by party leaders, KTR told the media that Reddy positively acknowledged the invitation and highlighted his decades-long association with BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Stressing Reddy's potential impact on Telangana's development, KTR underscored the need for experienced leaders like him to solidify economic stability for farmers. He pointed out Reddy's four-decade association with Congress and acknowledged his loyalty even when previously invited to join BRS.

KTR highlighted Reddy's advocacy for farmers and cooperation across party lines, reflecting a longstanding relationship with KCR. Critically, KTR attacked Congress's perceived governance failures, citing unmet promises to farmers and youth, while Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister, faces accusations of inappropriate conduct and neglect of public issues.

Jeevan Reddy expressed his gratitude towards KTR, appreciated the invitation, and highlighted his intent to join BRS, citing inadequacies in Congress's governance and public dissatisfaction as influencing his decision to switch allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)