On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin announced a 32-hour ceasefire in Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter period. The decree, issued by the Kremlin, mandates a halt to Russian offensives beginning Saturday at 4 pm, continuing until Sunday concludes.

This decision aligns with an earlier proposition from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy's suggestion, conveyed through the United States, aimed at ceasing attacks on energy infrastructure during this sacred period.

The U.S., acting as a mediator, is facilitating dialogue between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations as the protracted conflict lingers into its fifth year.