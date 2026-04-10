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Ceasefire Gesture: Putin's Decree for Orthodox Easter

President Vladimir Putin has declared a 32-hour ceasefire in Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter weekend. The truce, lasting from 4 pm Saturday to the end of Sunday, follows a proposal by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, made via the U.S., to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:11 IST
Ceasefire Gesture: Putin's Decree for Orthodox Easter
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  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin announced a 32-hour ceasefire in Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter period. The decree, issued by the Kremlin, mandates a halt to Russian offensives beginning Saturday at 4 pm, continuing until Sunday concludes.

This decision aligns with an earlier proposition from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy's suggestion, conveyed through the United States, aimed at ceasing attacks on energy infrastructure during this sacred period.

The U.S., acting as a mediator, is facilitating dialogue between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations as the protracted conflict lingers into its fifth year.

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