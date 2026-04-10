Melania Trump Denies Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

Melania Trump, the U.S. First Lady, firmly denied any relationship or friendship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, labeling any links between her and Epstein as defamatory. Addressing the matter from the White House, she stressed that she had no ties with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Mrs. Trump clarified that her and her husband's social interactions with Epstein were merely coincidental due to overlapping New York social circles. Nonetheless, the Epsteins' cases remain a political concern for President Donald Trump, who had a history of association with Epstein before severing ties in the mid-2000s.

President Trump had been linked to Epstein via previous attendance at shared events and sharing flights aboard Epstein's plane, which he has since denied. Amidst the complex history of Epstein's offenses and his subsequent 2019 death, Melania Trump called for congressional hearings to focus on the victims of Epstein's actions.