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Melania Trump Denies Ties to Epstein, Calls for Congressional Hearings

Melania Trump refutes alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, demanding false accusations to stop. She advocates for congressional hearings on Epstein's victims and clarifies her limited interaction with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Her statement stirs political discourse amid ongoing investigations and document releases under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:38 IST
Melania Trump Denies Ties to Epstein, Calls for Congressional Hearings
Melania Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In an extraordinary statement from the White House, Melania Trump categorically denied any links to Jeffrey Epstein, dismissing them as 'unfounded lies.'

As controversy surrounding Epstein resurfaces, she urged Congress to hold hearings for Epstein's victims, highlighting the need for truth and transparency.

Her remarks reignited political focus on Epstein, especially with new document releases under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The First Lady clarified her brief social interactions with Epstein and Maxwell, distancing herself from deeper involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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