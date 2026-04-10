Melania Trump Denies Ties to Epstein, Calls for Congressional Hearings

In an extraordinary statement from the White House, Melania Trump categorically denied any links to Jeffrey Epstein, dismissing them as 'unfounded lies.'

As controversy surrounding Epstein resurfaces, she urged Congress to hold hearings for Epstein's victims, highlighting the need for truth and transparency.

Her remarks reignited political focus on Epstein, especially with new document releases under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The First Lady clarified her brief social interactions with Epstein and Maxwell, distancing herself from deeper involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)