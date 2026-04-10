Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

US President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about the ceasefire with Iran, particularly criticizing Iran's handling of oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement on his social media account, Trump accused Iran of failing to uphold the agreement.

He further alleged that Iran is imposing fees on tankers navigating the strait—a move he strongly opposes, stating, "They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!"

The White House supports reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of the ceasefire deal, but emphasizes opposition to Iran's military control over the waterway and any attempts to charge tolls, which it sees as a revenue-raising tactic against the spirit of the agreement.