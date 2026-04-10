Orthodox Easter Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace?
A 32-hour ceasefire was announced by Russian President Putin for Orthodox Easter, with Ukraine agreeing to the measure. The ceasefire coincides with stalled U.S.-led peace efforts. While both nations accuse each other of past violations, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy hopes for lasting peace beyond Easter.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary 32-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Easter, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreeing to comply. The ceasefire, slated for Saturday 4 p.m. to Sunday midnight, echoes last year's temporary truce aimed at reducing hostilities.
The decision comes amid paused U.S.-led efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict, including tensions in the broader Middle East. Each side has accused the other of violating previous ceasefires, casting doubt on its effectiveness.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted the ceasefire was not pre-discussed with U.S. officials or linked to restarting negotiations for a settlement. Meanwhile, Ukraine expresses hope for peace and continues advocating for a cessation of hostilities, particularly around civilian infrastructure.
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