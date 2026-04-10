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South Korea and Poland Strengthen Defense Ties: Key Summit Meeting Set for April 13

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on April 13 to discuss defense cooperation and global security. This summit marks the first visit by a Polish prime minister in 27 years, following a significant $44.2 billion defense agreement in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 08:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 08:02 IST
South Korea and Poland Strengthen Defense Ties: Key Summit Meeting Set for April 13

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to meet with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on April 13, with the summit likely to focus on defense industry cooperation and global security, according to media reports released Friday.

Tusk's visit, the first bilateral trip by a Polish prime minister to South Korea in 27 years, comes on the heels of growing defense relations between the two nations, as noted by the presidential Blue House. In 2022, the countries inked a substantial $44.2 billion defense framework agreement, enabling South Korean companies to supply arms and jointly produce military equipment in Poland.

The discussions between the two leaders will seek to enhance a strategic partnership across various sectors. Poland, as a pivotal member of both the European Union and NATO, is also anticipated to engage in dialogue on broader geopolitical issues with Seoul, including the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, media reports indicated.

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