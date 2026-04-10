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Xi Jinping Meets Taiwan's Opposition Leader Amid Rising Tensions

President Xi Jinping emphasized unity between China and Taiwan during a meeting with Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun in Beijing. Cheng, chairwoman of the Kuomintang, is on a mission to mitigate tensions as Beijing increases military pressure on Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:29 IST
Xi Jinping Meets Taiwan's Opposition Leader Amid Rising Tensions
President Xi Jinping

In a significant diplomatic move, President Xi Jinping met Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun in Beijing on Friday to discuss the future of cross-strait relations. Xi reiterated that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and unity.

Cheng, the chairwoman of Taiwan's largest opposition party, Kuomintang, is on a 'peace' mission to alleviate tensions, especially as Beijing escalates military activities around Taiwan. The meeting, held at the Great Hall of the People, was carried live on Taiwan television stations, highlighting its importance.

President Xi emphasized the shared desire for peace, development, and cooperation, urging dialogue and exchange to strengthen relations. However, he maintained a firm stance against Taiwan's independence, calling for collective resolve to oversee the cross-strait future. The current Taiwanese administration has urged Cheng to advocate for reduced threats from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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