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Easing Tensions: U.S. Diplomacy and Taiwan's Cross-Strait Relations

Raymond Greene, the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, urges China to abandon threats, encouraging dialogue to stabilize relations. Despite the absence of formal ties, the U.S. remains Taiwan's main supporter, advocating for open communication and sufficient deterrence to prevent conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 06:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 06:56 IST
Easing Tensions: U.S. Diplomacy and Taiwan's Cross-Strait Relations
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The leading U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Raymond Greene, has called on China to halt its threats and military pressures on Taiwan, advocating for dialogue with the island to prevent misunderstandings and stabilize relations. Greene, who heads the American Institute in Taiwan, emphasized the consistent U.S. policy of supporting cross-strait exchanges despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

During a Taiwanese political talk show, Greene highlighted the need for Beijing to maintain open communication with all of Taiwan's political factions, notably its elected leaders, to ease tensions. His comments came in response to the recent visit of Taiwan's opposition leader to China, calling for China to step back from coercive tactics. However, China's Taiwan Affairs Office has not yet addressed Greene's remarks.

China continues to view Taiwan as its own territory and maintains military operations around the island, adding pressures as Taiwan's government pushes for a U.S.-backed military budget to bolster its defense capabilities. While advocating for dialogue, Greene insists that deterrence remains crucial to ensuring balanced conversations and preventing potential conflict across the Taiwan Strait.

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