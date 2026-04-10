Bridging the Strait: A Mission for Peace and Stability

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun emphasized the importance of peace in their recent meeting in Beijing. Xi stated that both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a cultural heritage and a common goal for stability.

Cheng, on a peace mission, expressed hopes for reducing tensions and preventing external interventions in the sensitive region. She advocated for building sustainable dialogue mechanisms between the two sides.

The meeting occurs amidst escalating military pressures from China over Taiwan, with the U.S. continuing to back Taiwan's defense initiatives. Cheng urged that the strait should no longer be a potential conflict zone but a region of cooperation.