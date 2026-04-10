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Battleground Panihati: Women's Safety Takes Center Stage

Union Minister Smriti Irani called out the Trinamool Congress for alleged harassment of Ratna Debnath, mother of a rape victim, highlighting deep-seated issues of women's safety and political harassment in West Bengal. The Panihati Assembly seat emerges as a critical contest in the forthcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:15 IST
Battleground Panihati: Women's Safety Takes Center Stage
Union Minister Smriti Irani backs RG Kar victim's mother (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani has fiercely criticized the Trinamool Congress, accusing them of harassing Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape victim, during her nomination filing for the Panihati Assembly seat. Speaking to ANI, Irani condemned the actions of TMC goons for reportedly insulting and threatening Debnath, questioning why justice was denied to her daughter.

Irani emphasized that Debnath, who tragically lost her daughter to a heinous crime, is now a beacon of resilience as she battles for women's safety in the face of ongoing threats. The Panihati constituency, in North 24 Parganas, has become a focal point, drawing keen attention as BJP's Ratna Debnath opposes TMC's Tirthankar Ghosh, son of the constituency's long-time MLA. Ghosh aims to continue his father's developmental legacy, while Debnath seeks to forward her late daughter's dream.

As political tensions escalate in Panihati, the stakes are high with both parties vigorously campaigning. The intersection of accountability, governance, and traditional loyalties is turning this into one of West Bengal's most closely watched battles, potentially setting a precedent for the broader Assembly elections. Irani's intervention has added significant weight, casting the election as a pivotal moment for addressing women's exploitation under the TMC regime.

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