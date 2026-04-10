High-Stakes Diplomacy: Vance's Role in US-Iran Conflict Resolution

President Donald Trump has handed Vice President JD Vance the daunting task of mediating talks with Iran to resolve a conflict sparked six weeks ago. Vance, known for his skepticism about overseas military interventions, is set to lead discussions in Islamabad aimed at preventing further escalation.

The ceasefire between the US and Iran, shaky at best, faces significant challenges as Iran and other nations conflict over its terms. With the Strait of Hormuz as a hotbed of contention, negotiations are critical for stability in the region and are marked by political interests on both sides.

As the US seeks to solidify its stance and navigate the high-stakes diplomacy, Vance's involvement as a lead mediator may influence his future political ambitions in a volatile global political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)