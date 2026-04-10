Xi Jinping's Firm Stance on Taiwan: A Meeting with KMT Leader Cheng Li-wun

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's unwavering stance against Taiwan's independence during a pivotal meeting with Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT). Xi described Taiwan's quest for independence as the primary threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Cheng visited China on what she described as a peace mission, expressing hopes for constructive cross-strait relations and urging that Taiwan should not become a geopolitical pawn. Her visit comes amid intensified military activities and diplomatic tensions in the region.

While the U.S. remains a significant supporter of Taiwan, calling for increased defense spending, China continues to press Washington to cease its arms supply to Taipei. Despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, the U.S.'s backing remains crucial for Taiwan's security amidst Chinese pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)