U.S. Commitment to NATO: Unwavering Support Amid Troop Redeployment Talks
British Defence Minister John Healey reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to NATO, amidst speculations about troop withdrawals from Europe discussed by President Donald Trump. Healey emphasized the mutual benefits and contributions of America's involvement in NATO, assuring ongoing efforts on the European side.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:11 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Defence Minister John Healey emphatically stated on Friday that the United States remains firmly committed to NATO, despite recent speculations regarding potential troop withdrawals.
A Reuters report earlier highlighted discussions by U.S. President Donald Trump about the possibility of reducing U.S. troop presence in Europe, sparking concerns about America's longstanding commitment to the alliance.
Addressing these concerns at the London Defence Conference, Healey reiterated the significant benefits and contributions the United States brings to NATO, while calling for continued efforts from European nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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