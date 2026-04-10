BJP's Six-Month Promise: Uniform Civil Code and a 'Son of Bengal'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared the BJP's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal within six months of assuming power. The announcement came during a press conference unveiling the party's Assembly poll manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra.'

Shah sharply criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of engaging in appeasement politics, and made clear the BJP's intent to establish a 'son of Bengal' as the state's chief minister. He emphasized that the proposal for a Uniform Civil Code originated from the Constituent Assembly, not the BJP, and criticized its long-standing unimplemented status.

Addressing electoral narratives, Shah reassured that the BJP would respect Bengal's food culture, dismissing TMC rumors suggesting interference. He also denied any alliances with the likes of dissident TMC leader Humayun Kabir, positioning the BJP as fundamentally opposed to such partnerships.