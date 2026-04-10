Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election rally in Paschim Medinipur. He accused Banerjee of focusing on nepotism, aiming to install her nephew as the next chief minister, rather than addressing the state's pressing issues.

Shah alleged that the current government was more invested in protecting infiltrators than in addressing the needs of its citizens, promising that a BJP-led state government would deport illegal immigrants. He criticized the TMC's governance, claiming it prioritizes building madrasas over essential educational facilities for underprivileged communities.

The Union minister condemned the TMC's 'cut-money' politics and pledged that the BJP would implement the long-awaited Ghatal master plan within a year, intending to solve chronic flooding problems in the area.