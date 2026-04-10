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Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Justice-Driven Dialogue for Lasting Peace

Kashmir's chief preacher, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, emphasized that wars lack genuine victors due to their destructive aftermath. He urged for meaningful dialogue to achieve peace in the Middle East, especially concerning Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine, highlighting the crucial need for justice, engagement, and resolution of fundamental rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:24 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Justice-Driven Dialogue for Lasting Peace
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's influential religious leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, delivered a poignant message on the futility of war and underscored the necessity for justice-oriented dialogue to bring peace to the Middle East. Speaking at Jamia Masjid, he called for global attentiveness towards peace talks, particularly between the United States and Iran.

Mirwaiz highlighted the deep-rooted impact of conflict, stating, "In war, there are no real victors," and stressed that true peace transcends force, originating from collective understanding and addressing key concerns. In reference to Lebanon, he condemned civilian casualties and criticized actions thwarting peace efforts.

He emphasized addressing the core Palestinian issues linked to their rights and land as crucial to conflict resolution. With an appeal for global peace, he urged humanity to pursue reconciliation over conflict.

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