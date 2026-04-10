Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Justice-Driven Dialogue for Lasting Peace

Kashmir's influential religious leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, delivered a poignant message on the futility of war and underscored the necessity for justice-oriented dialogue to bring peace to the Middle East. Speaking at Jamia Masjid, he called for global attentiveness towards peace talks, particularly between the United States and Iran.

Mirwaiz highlighted the deep-rooted impact of conflict, stating, "In war, there are no real victors," and stressed that true peace transcends force, originating from collective understanding and addressing key concerns. In reference to Lebanon, he condemned civilian casualties and criticized actions thwarting peace efforts.

He emphasized addressing the core Palestinian issues linked to their rights and land as crucial to conflict resolution. With an appeal for global peace, he urged humanity to pursue reconciliation over conflict.