BJP Unveils Ambitious Roadmap for Bengal's Industrial Revival

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday presented the BJP's manifesto for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, focusing on industrial revival and sector-wise development plans. The roadmap promises progress in industry, agriculture, and port-led growth.

Shah highlighted the BJP's resolve to tackle long-standing industry issues in Bengal, previously neglected by the Congress-led UPA. He emphasized that challenges like land acquisition have been successfully managed elsewhere in India and assured the same for Bengal.

He announced plans for an industrial park at Singur, jute sector modernization, and strengthening of the tea industry. Additionally, Shah outlined a maritime strategy for enhancing port capacity and criticized current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for hindering central health schemes.