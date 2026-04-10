Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: A High-Stakes Political Showdown

The political landscape of Tamil Nadu is heating up as 4,610 candidates gear up for a fierce contest in the 234 Assembly constituencies for the upcoming elections scheduled on April 23. The election commission announced that 529 candidates withdrew and 2,460 nominations were rejected, trimming the crowded field.

In the hotspots of Kolathur and Chepuak-Thiruvallikeni, DMK leaders MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin are battling impressive lists of competitors, with 41 and 26 candidates, respectively. Meanwhile, AIADMK's stalwart Edappadi K Palaniswami faces 15 contenders in Edappadi, showing a spectrum of political faces vying for dominance.

New entrants such as actor-politician Vijay are making waves, debuting in Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, where he hopes to capture significant voter interest. Overall, as the DMK aims to maintain its ruling position, AIADMK and other opposition figures strive for a pivot back to influence, setting the stage for a dynamic election battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)