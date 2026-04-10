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The Arrest of Oleg Roldugin: Journalism Under Siege in Russia

Oleg Roldugin, an investigative journalist from Novaya Gazeta, was detained in Russia following a raid over alleged misuse of personal data. His arrest, along with increased censorship since the Ukraine conflict, underscores the challenges faced by independent media in Russia. Roldugin's lawyer contested the charges, requesting house arrest instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:38 IST
The Arrest of Oleg Roldugin: Journalism Under Siege in Russia

A Russian court has placed renowned journalist Oleg Roldugin in detention, following his arrest amid allegations of personal data misuse. Roldugin, from the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, found himself at the center of controversy after security forces searched his home and raided the newspaper's offices.

This turn of events falls under a wider crackdown on independent media in Russia, exacerbated since the war in Ukraine began in 2022. The Federation's censorship laws have continued to tighten, resulting in the arrest of several journalists, including a recent apprehension in Siberia on charges of treason.

Roldugin, who has consistently denied the charges, stood in a glass box at the court, proclaiming his innocence. Despite his lawyer's request for house arrest, the court opted for pre-trial detention, a move criticized by Novaya Gazeta, which reported extensive searches of its office with no explanation provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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