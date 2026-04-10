Digital Disinformation Drive: Orban's Social Media Sway

Research conducted by Vox Harbor, a data analytics firm, indicates a significant online campaign conducted on Telegram to sway public opinion in favor of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The coordinated effort primarily involves Russian-affiliated content creators, disseminating messages that echo Orban's anti-EU and pro-Russian viewpoints. These narratives have been tracked as they proliferate into other major social media platforms, such as Facebook and TikTok, with synchronized messaging patterns.

While Telegram is less popular than other social media networks in Hungary, it acts as a crucible for developing pro-Orban narratives, subsequently echoed by other outlets. The research underscores Western concerns regarding Moscow's influence in international electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)