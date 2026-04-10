Diplomatic Engagements: Shaping Indo-Pacific Strategies

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held substantive talks with top officials from the White House and the National Security Council, focusing on the latest developments in West Asia and the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture. His engagements are seen as pivotal to enhancing Indo-Pacific strategic alliances.

These discussions come amid a temporary ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran over the war that erupted in late February. Moreover, a US delegation, led by Vice President J D Vance, plans to visit Pakistan to mediate with Iranian authorities, aiming for lasting peace.

The Indian Ocean Strategic Venture aims to boost economic connectivity, with India playing a crucial role in maintaining power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific. This sentiment was reiterated by US officials during Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra's reception honoring Misri, marking strong US-India diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)