Nepal's New Era: Tribute to Gen Z and the Road Ahead
Nepal's President Paudel paid tribute to Gen Z martyrs and urged for judicial justice, speedy public service, transparent governance, and economic reform. He emphasized youth engagement in democracy and outlined a 17-point agenda covering governance, employment, and foreign policy. Balen became Nepal's youngest Prime Minister, marking a new political chapter.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel emphasized impartial judicial justice as a true tribute to the Gen Z martyrs killed last September following a social media ban and corruption allegations, leading to a government collapse.
In addressing parliament, Paudel urged for rapid public service delivery, improved governance, and economic development, stressing the importance of youth participation in Nepal's democratic processes.
Paudel's 17-point government agenda calls for job creation, educational reform, and strong international relations while highlighting newly-appointed Prime Minister Balen, who represents a younger leadership wave.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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