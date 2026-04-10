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Nepal's New Era: Tribute to Gen Z and the Road Ahead

Nepal's President Paudel paid tribute to Gen Z martyrs and urged for judicial justice, speedy public service, transparent governance, and economic reform. He emphasized youth engagement in democracy and outlined a 17-point agenda covering governance, employment, and foreign policy. Balen became Nepal's youngest Prime Minister, marking a new political chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:19 IST
Nepal's New Era: Tribute to Gen Z and the Road Ahead
Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel emphasized impartial judicial justice as a true tribute to the Gen Z martyrs killed last September following a social media ban and corruption allegations, leading to a government collapse.

In addressing parliament, Paudel urged for rapid public service delivery, improved governance, and economic development, stressing the importance of youth participation in Nepal's democratic processes.

Paudel's 17-point government agenda calls for job creation, educational reform, and strong international relations while highlighting newly-appointed Prime Minister Balen, who represents a younger leadership wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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