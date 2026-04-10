Nepal's New Era: Tribute to Gen Z and the Road Ahead

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel emphasized impartial judicial justice as a true tribute to the Gen Z martyrs killed last September following a social media ban and corruption allegations, leading to a government collapse.

In addressing parliament, Paudel urged for rapid public service delivery, improved governance, and economic development, stressing the importance of youth participation in Nepal's democratic processes.

Paudel's 17-point government agenda calls for job creation, educational reform, and strong international relations while highlighting newly-appointed Prime Minister Balen, who represents a younger leadership wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)