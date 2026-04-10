Narayan Rane: The Unyielding Night Watchman of Maharashtra

In a heartfelt tribute, Union minister Nitin Gadkari praised former Union minister Narayan Rane's exceptional role as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly following the 1999 elections.

Gadkari recounted how state ministers like Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar would warily check for Rane's presence before engaging in legislative business, highlighting Rane's formidable influence.

Comparing Rane to a 'night watchman' in cricket, Gadkari illustrated how Rane's strategic interventions overshadowed others, urging young legislators to emulate his impactful methods.