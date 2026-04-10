Narayan Rane: The Unyielding Night Watchman of Maharashtra
Former Union minister Narayan Rane was lauded by Nitin Gadkari for his remarkable tenure as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra's legislative assembly post-1999 elections. Rane's keen political insight and compelling speeches often put the ruling government on the defensive, leaving an indelible mark on state politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt tribute, Union minister Nitin Gadkari praised former Union minister Narayan Rane's exceptional role as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly following the 1999 elections.
Gadkari recounted how state ministers like Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar would warily check for Rane's presence before engaging in legislative business, highlighting Rane's formidable influence.
Comparing Rane to a 'night watchman' in cricket, Gadkari illustrated how Rane's strategic interventions overshadowed others, urging young legislators to emulate his impactful methods.
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