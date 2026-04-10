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Congress Accuses Modi Government of Political Play Over Women's Reservation Law

The Congress has criticized the Modi government for allegedly politicizing the women's reservation law. Accusations include unconstitutional delimitation exercises linked to the law. As elections loom, Congress plans to unite opposition against what they see as political maneuvers that could disrupt the electoral balance and diminish southern states' representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:41 IST
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Political Play Over Women's Reservation Law
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The Congress party leveled accusations against the Narendra Modi government, claiming it is using the women's reservation law as a political tool. They argue the linked delimitation exercises are unconstitutional and could have serious implications, particularly in light of ongoing state elections.

During a Congress Working Committee meeting, party leaders opposed the expedited delimitation process to increase the Lok Sabha seats. They contend this move primarily serves to benefit the ruling party's political agenda rather than ensure women's empowerment and social justice, as purported by the government.

With growing concerns over democratic practices, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced plans to convene a meeting with other opposition leaders to formulate a comprehensive response, particularly focusing on the constitutional amendments expected in a special April parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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