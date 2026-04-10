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U.S. and Brazil Unite to Combat Cross-Border Organized Crime

Brazil and the U.S. have launched a joint initiative to integrate data from Brazil's federal tax authority with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This collaboration seeks to intercept illegal weapons and narcotics shipments, signaling intensified efforts by President Lula to address organized crime ahead of Brazil's upcoming general election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:48 IST
U.S. and Brazil Unite to Combat Cross-Border Organized Crime
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The Brazilian government announced a significant partnership with the U.S. to combat organized crime through data integration.

This initiative forms part of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's ramped-up efforts on public security as he gears up for the upcoming election against right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

Despite diplomatic tensions, the collaboration aims to refine intelligence sharing to combat cross-border illegal activities, amid rising pressures from criminal organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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