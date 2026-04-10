Amit Palekar Switches Allegiances: From AAP to Congress

Amit Palekar, previously a prominent figure in the Goa unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made headlines by joining the Congress on Friday. Palekar had been AAP's chief ministerial face during the 2022 elections before resigning from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

His induction into Congress was officiated in the presence of Manikrao Thakare, Goa desk in-charge, state unit chief Amit Patkar, and Yuri Alemao, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, among others. During the ceremony, Thakare stated that Congress firmly opposes politics rooted in religious or caste identities, emphasizing the party's commitment to secular principles.

Thakare criticized those who attempt to gain power by dividing communities on religious lines, declaring that such strategies hinder the nation's progress. He underscored the Congress's dedication to a secular ideology, aligned with the constitutional rights of individuals to practice their religion without political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)