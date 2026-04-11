Vance's Diplomatic Mission: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

US Vice President J D Vance embarked on a critical diplomatic mission to Islamabad on Friday, tasked with negotiating a resolution to the conflict with Iran. President Trump has laid out clear directives for the talks, as tensions mount between the US, Iran, and its regional ally, Israel.

While Vance expressed willingness to negotiate in good faith, he warned against any attempts by Tehran to manipulate the situation. The situation remains precarious; the current ceasefire is fragile, and major differences in demands persist between the parties involved.

Compounding the urgency is the economic impact of heightened tensions, evidenced by a notable spike in US consumer prices. As negotiations are set to commence, the White House has remained tight-lipped about the expected outcomes of this high-stakes international engagement.