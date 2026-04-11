Concert Calls for Change: Hungary's Youth Revolt Against Orban
Ahead of Hungary's elections, over 100,000 people attended a concert in Budapest featuring anti-government performances as a call to vote out Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The event, organized by the Civic Resistance Movement, highlighted increasing youth dissatisfaction with Orban's rule and support for the emerging Tisza party.
- Country:
- Hungary
On the brink of Hungary's crucial elections, more than 100,000 individuals gathered in Budapest's iconic square for a concert calling for change. The Friday event featured over 50 musical acts, each voicing dissent against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governance.
The concert was a rousing call to action, urging citizens to vote against Orban's leadership. Amid chants echoing Hungary's anti-Soviet past, attendees expressed the urgent need for political transformation. The gathering symbolized widespread discontent, particularly among the youth, who challenge Orban's ties with Moscow and long-standing rule.
As Hungary faces a new electoral threat from the Tisza party, polling shows significant youth backing for change. The Civic Resistance Movement organized the concert to rally voters, bolstered by a global livestream. Performers conveyed messages of urgency, encouraging a united front for democracy and renewal against a backdrop of political and economic unrest.