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Concert Calls for Change: Hungary's Youth Revolt Against Orban

Ahead of Hungary's elections, over 100,000 people attended a concert in Budapest featuring anti-government performances as a call to vote out Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The event, organized by the Civic Resistance Movement, highlighted increasing youth dissatisfaction with Orban's rule and support for the emerging Tisza party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 11-04-2026 03:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 03:09 IST
Concert Calls for Change: Hungary's Youth Revolt Against Orban
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  • Hungary

On the brink of Hungary's crucial elections, more than 100,000 individuals gathered in Budapest's iconic square for a concert calling for change. The Friday event featured over 50 musical acts, each voicing dissent against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governance.

The concert was a rousing call to action, urging citizens to vote against Orban's leadership. Amid chants echoing Hungary's anti-Soviet past, attendees expressed the urgent need for political transformation. The gathering symbolized widespread discontent, particularly among the youth, who challenge Orban's ties with Moscow and long-standing rule.

As Hungary faces a new electoral threat from the Tisza party, polling shows significant youth backing for change. The Civic Resistance Movement organized the concert to rally voters, bolstered by a global livestream. Performers conveyed messages of urgency, encouraging a united front for democracy and renewal against a backdrop of political and economic unrest.

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